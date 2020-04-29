DVD Talk Forum

Marvel Annuals/King Sized Issues,etc ?

Marvel Annuals/King Sized Issues,etc ?

   
04-29-20, 10:03 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 9,581
Received 10 Likes on 8 Posts
Marvel Annuals/King Sized Issues,etc ?
Is there a checklist anywhere.

I am guessing these shouldn't be too hard to find and price friendly.

I alway's liked the DC /Giant Annuals but haven't paid much attention to Marvel.
