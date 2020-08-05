Thunderstrike!

So I loved this series back in the 90's during it's original run, and I've found that I still love it. The art is fantastic, the stories are solid, and the characters are compelling.I'm just bummed that there hasn't been a TPB collection of the series put out. With only 24 issues it's perfect for an Epic Collection (or a, "Complete Collection"). I'm really surprised that given how many oddball titles have been given TPB releases (Werewolf By Night, Omega The Unknown, Deathlok, The Champions, etc) that this one hasn't.The character of Eric Masterson is really interesting - an ordinary guy thrust into extraordinary circumstances. He's not brilliant like Peter Parker or Reed Richards, he's not a shining example of superhuman ethics like Steve Rogers, he's just an ordinary, flawed person who chooses to do the right thing when he can.The supporting cast was good as well, and I liked the villains.And did I mention that the art was fantastic? I LOVE Ron Frenz' artwork. With the right inker his art is simply amazing. Even with Al Milgrom inking it looked good!I'm still hoping to see this series get a proper TPB release. The original pages in my comics are yellowing and the ink is starting to fade just a bit - and they're all bagged and boarded (acid free)!