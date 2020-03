Re: Mad Magazine Onmibuses anytime soon?

Quote: dvd-4-life Originally Posted by I am guessing DC Comics own's Mad Magazine entire library.



Would there be a demand for this to be made into Omnibuses?

I doubt we will see Omnibuses for MAD since DC is cutting down on that kind of production, and now even more after the Coronavirus effect on the industry. They will keep releasing small collections as they have done in the past and that's the kind of business model they were planning moving forward with the magazine.