Re: Dan DiDio out as Co-Publisher at DC

Not totally unexpected, rumors had it that Warner's AT&T overlords were looking for sweeping changes at DC. The thing is that Jim Lee had as much input and control over DC this last decade, so all of DC's decisions can't entirely be blamed on DiDio.



I fear what may happen to DC Comics over the next 2-3 years. The move out to the West Coast has definitely changed things. They resemble modern Marvel Comics more and more each day and this will likely only accelerate during the planned "5G" reboot.



This is speculation, but I think the double punch of the Bat-Cat wedding fake-out and the meager returns on hiring Bendis for Superman were the last straws for DiDio. The main Bat books aren't selling well at all and many fans are simply waiting out for Bendis to leave Superman by this point. I expect the next Superman writer to literally ignore and retcon his entire run from existence.