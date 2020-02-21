Dan DiDio out as Co-Publisher at DC
Dan DiDio out as Co-Publisher at DC
Big news!
Hollywood Reporter
Bleeding Cool
DC's Dan DiDio Out as Co-Publisher
Dan DiDio is no longer with DC, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.
DiDio had served as publisher of DC alongside Jim Lee since 2010, following a six-year stint as VP executive editor, and, prior to that, VP editorial.
Dan DiDio No Longer Publisher of DC Comics, As Of Today
Whether he was quit, fired, or pushed out, we don't yet know. We may never know. But Bleeding Cool can confirm that Dan DiDio, publisher of DC Comics is no longer publisher of DC Comics. He is gone from the company, as of today. Whatever happened, happened fast.
Re: Dan DiDio out as Co-Publisher at DC
Not totally unexpected, rumors had it that Warner's AT&T overlords were looking for sweeping changes at DC. The thing is that Jim Lee had as much input and control over DC this last decade, so all of DC's decisions can't entirely be blamed on DiDio.
I fear what may happen to DC Comics over the next 2-3 years. The move out to the West Coast has definitely changed things. They resemble modern Marvel Comics more and more each day and this will likely only accelerate during the planned "5G" reboot.
This is speculation, but I think the double punch of the Bat-Cat wedding fake-out and the meager returns on hiring Bendis for Superman were the last straws for DiDio. The main Bat books aren't selling well at all and many fans are simply waiting out for Bendis to leave Superman by this point. I expect the next Superman writer to literally ignore and retcon his entire run from existence.
Re: Dan DiDio out as Co-Publisher at DC
One one hand I can understand why AT&T did this as they have been clearing house as of late and their bean counters arent happy with DCs return on investment. On the other hand, he cant be blamed for all the bad decisions the company has made since the New 52. Jim Lee, Geoff Johns, Bob Harras and the top executives at WB share the blame too. While Disney has let Marvel do their own thing to be successful, WB on the other hand has been an interfering force in every fucking decision the company has made.
On a personal level, I feel bad for Dan and his family. Ive known him for a while now and he has been great to me and my family. I know how passionate he is about the business and how heartbreaking this is for him.
Re: Dan DiDio out as Co-Publisher at DC
Can’t say I know what the effect will be, but I’ve been frustrated by DC’s release strategy of their back catalog (SA Batman, Warlord, etc.) so we’ll see what happens.
Re: Dan DiDio out as Co-Publisher at DC
Pssst... DC, here's a bit of advice. When you reboot your universe every five years, the whole thing just becomes one big Elseworlds.
