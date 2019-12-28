DVD Talk Forum

Archie comics help.

Archie comics help.

   
12-28-19
Join Date: Oct 2008
Archie comics help.
Ive been collecting Archie since i was a kid and I recently got back into it and I've been looking online but I cant find a list of the different non reprint series of Archie books. I'm looking for a list of all the different series that have the main core characters (Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica) and not the various reprint books like the Digest,big book, giant books etc which ive always been lead to believe are just big books of reprints? Does anyone know of a place to find a list like this?

12-28-19
Join Date: Apr 1999
Re: Archie comics help.
Wikipedia and https://www.comics.org would be good starting places. But I don’t envy the task, seems like quite a convoluted history of reprint titles and relaunches.
