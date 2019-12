Do any of you track your comic reading?

Iím finding that I often forgot what happens in the last issue/collection I read, or even what Iíve read. Thinking about a spreadsheet or Evernote or similar app to track what I read, perhaps write one sentence reviews or at least a rating.



Something on iOS so itís always with me would be preferred.



Though about goodreads.com to include all books, but it doesnít have many single issues.



What do you all use, if anything?