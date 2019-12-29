Do any of you track your comic reading?
Do any of you track your comic reading?
Im finding that I often forgot what happens in the last issue/collection I read, or even what Ive read. Thinking about a spreadsheet or Evernote or similar app to track what I read, perhaps write one sentence reviews or at least a rating.
Something on iOS so its always with me would be preferred.
Though about goodreads.com to include all books, but it doesnt have many single issues.
What do you all use, if anything?
