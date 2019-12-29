Do any of you track your comic reading?

Im finding that I often forgot what happens in the last issue/collection I read, or even what Ive read. Thinking about a spreadsheet or Evernote or similar app to track what I read, perhaps write one sentence reviews or at least a rating.



Something on iOS so its always with me would be preferred.



Though about goodreads.com to include all books, but it doesnt have many single issues.



What do you all use, if anything?