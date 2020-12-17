DVD Talk Forum

Dune. Anyone read Sandworms of Dune?

Dune. Anyone read Sandworms of Dune?

   
12-17-20, 11:53 PM
Dune. Anyone read Sandworms of Dune?
Recently which was last week so far, i went and bought the paperback of Sandworms of Dune from the Barnes and Noble store when I was out of town.

how many books are there anyway that Frank Herbert wrote but he kept in lock boxes?

Sandworms of Dune and Paul of Dune are the only ones I know of so far.

There any other ones where they take place after Chapterhouse?
