2021 Reading Wrap Up

I always enjoy seeing what everyone here is reading so I thought it would be cool to have a thread to sum up the year of reading. Here are a few categories to kick things off, but feel free to add more.



Number of books read - 76

Favorite book read this year - Lonesome Dove, I cant believe it took me this long to read this classic, one of my favorite books of all time. I also read the sequel, Streets of Laredo, which I also really enjoyed, not as good as LD, but I plan on reading the other two books in the series next year.

Favorite book released in 2021 - Tears of Amber, this was an Amazon First Read that I grabbed as a throw away, but this ended up being my favorite new release of the year.

Least favorite book read this year - A Confederacy of Dunces, if it weren't for my obsession with finishing books, I would have bailed hard on this one. I have been sprinkling in some Pulitzer Prize winners to vary up my reading tendencies, but I would love to have the time back I spent reading this.

Other recommended books - If you have Amazon Prime, I highly recommend grabbing one of their Amazon First Reads each month. I think I enjoyed every one I read this year, and it was a great way to expose me to authors I might not have found. Some other faves that I read this year: Chasing the Boogeyman, The Man Who Died Twice, The Lincoln Highway, Heart Shape Box, Sapiens





