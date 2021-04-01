DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Book Talk
Reload this Page >

What Are You Reading? 2021

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Book Talk A Place To Discuss Books and Audiobooks

What Are You Reading? 2021

   
Old 01-04-21, 05:14 AM
  #1  
Cool New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Feb 2019
Posts: 20
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
What Are You Reading? 2021
This weekend was reading about different countries in Europe because I want to choose 2-3 for a car trip this spring. It's going to be my first car road trip in life. Came across some really interesting places to visit and also information about Spain investment citizenship. I didn't know that you can buy property and receive a passport of a country in Europe that easy. Seems like people who have enough money are really free in doing a lot of things.
keany is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-21, 09:47 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Pointyskull's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Formerly known as "12thmonkey"/Frankfort, IL
Posts: 7,602
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: What are you reading? 2020
Just started:

Pointyskull is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-21, 11:33 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 5,782
Received 19 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: What are you reading? 2020
oh, come on. Do we at least get a new thread for 2021?
jpcamb is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Book Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.