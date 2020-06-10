How is Audible supposed to work?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 13,980
Received 134 Likes on 101 Posts
How is Audible supposed to work?
We downloaded it for the weekend as we had to do some driving, and for 15.99 a month, we apparently get one credit a month, meaning one book per month? Are we reading this wrong? At these prices, we may as well just buy the books? Or use alternate means...
What's up with this?
