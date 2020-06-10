DVD Talk Forum

How is Audible supposed to work?

How is Audible supposed to work?

   
How is Audible supposed to work?
We downloaded it for the weekend as we had to do some driving, and for 15.99 a month, we apparently get one credit a month, meaning one book per month? Are we reading this wrong? At these prices, we may as well just buy the books? Or use alternate means...

What's up with this?
Re: How is Audible supposed to work?
Credits are used to keep books forever, not just listen to them. You can listen to more; you just don't keep them if you cancel your sub.
