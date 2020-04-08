Question about how you shelve your books by the same author

When shelving the works of a single author, what order do you put them in?



As an example, let's say that you've got four books by John Grisham: A Time to Kill, The Firm, The Pelican Brief, and The Client.



What order what you put them on the shelf? In the past, I would have put them in the exact order that they're listed in above, because that was the publication order. If I'm diligent and buy every new book he puts out, I can just put the latest at the right end of the run--no hassle at all. However, keeping them in this order, especially if I've loaned out a few titles, gets to be a little difficult.



So I'm thinking about just alphabetizing all the books by an author, in which case the above books would now be shelved in the order of The Client, The Firm, The Pelican Brief, and A Time to Kill.



How do YOU arrange your books by the same author? Or are you happy just to have them all together with an exact order unnecessary?