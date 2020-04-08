View Poll Results: How do you shelve your books by the same author?
In alphabetical order by title
0
0%
In order of first publication
2
100.00%
Randomly, as long as all of the books by a single author are shelved together
0
0%
Other (please explain)
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
Question about how you shelve your books by the same author
Question about how you shelve your books by the same author
When shelving the works of a single author, what order do you put them in?
As an example, let's say that you've got four books by John Grisham: A Time to Kill, The Firm, The Pelican Brief, and The Client.
What order what you put them on the shelf? In the past, I would have put them in the exact order that they're listed in above, because that was the publication order. If I'm diligent and buy every new book he puts out, I can just put the latest at the right end of the run--no hassle at all. However, keeping them in this order, especially if I've loaned out a few titles, gets to be a little difficult.
So I'm thinking about just alphabetizing all the books by an author, in which case the above books would now be shelved in the order of The Client, The Firm, The Pelican Brief, and A Time to Kill.
How do YOU arrange your books by the same author? Or are you happy just to have them all together with an exact order unnecessary?
Last edited by rbrown498; 08-04-20 at 10:34 AM.
Re: Question about how you shelve your books by the same author
By original publication date. Though I do keep series together in their chronological order after the standalone novels. I also put short story collections in with the proper novels.
So my Stephen King shelf would look like:
Carrie
Salem's Lot
The Shining
The Stand
Night Shift
The Dead Zone
Firestarter
Cujo
Different Seasons
Christine
Pet Sematary
Cycle of the Weresolf
The Talisman
The Eyes of the Dragon
Thinner (as Richard Bachman)
Skeleton Crew
It
[yadda-yadda-yadda]
Dark Tower I - The Gunslinger
Dark Tower II - The Drawing of the Three
Dark Tower III - Waste Lands
Dark Tower IV - Wizard and Glass
Dark Tower - Wind Through the Keyhole
Dark Tower V - Wolves of the Calla
Dark Tower VI - Song of Susannah
Dark Tower VII - The Dark Tower
I don't consider sequels like Black House or Dr. Sleep to be parts of series.
I also considered putting the Richard Bachman titles at the end, like they were a series, but I just decided to keep them with the regular King novels. I also treat the Bachman Books omnibus like a regular novel, and put it after Thinner and before It.
Re: Question about how you shelve your books by the same author
I'd put series in order, but unconnected books would likely be in alphabetical for ease of access.
Re: Question about how you shelve your books by the same author
This thread makes me happy. There ARE still collectors of real books out there! Sigh. My brothers.
The correct answer, of course, is chronological by pub date, and yes, with the exception of series.
The correct answer, of course, is chronological by pub date, and yes, with the exception of series.
