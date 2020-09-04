Anyone else down for non-continuity Star Wars novels done in an Elseworlds type of format?
Anyone else down for non-continuity Star Wars novels done in an Elseworlds type of format?
I initially started exploring this idea in the Rise of Skywalker thread in Movie Talk, but I didn’t want to contribute to any thread drift there. So I decided to just make a thread here, even though it’ll probably not he seen by as many people.
i was reading in that thread about how Rian Johnson had to work from a blank slate when starting TLJ. He had no outline or a general direction to take the story. All things considered I think he did a good assembling those scraps into a compelling movie. And imho he introduced some interesting ideas that could have taken the franchise in exciting new directions, but then most of that was retconned by JJ in TRoS.
But this isn’t a thread to discuss the pros and cons of those movies. Instead, I think it could be fun to throw out some story ideas of interesting alternate directions that could have been. Stuff similar to DC Comic’s “Elseworlds” or Marvel’s “What If” series.
The thought experiment I propose is that Del Rey makes an announcement that they’re going to release a series of Star Wars novels set outside continuity, stories that show how the sage might have progressed if one thing had happened differently.
What kind of stories would to enjoy reading under such a scenario? There’s no wrong answers, and feel free to extrapolate your idea out as much as possible.
I have a couple of ideas as well, and will come back and type them up later tonight of tomorrow when I have the time.
Re: Anyone else down for non-continuity Star Wars novels done in an Elseworlds type of format?
Ive actually had this idea for a while, but I want to see stories the SW universe when humans were in their Star Trek phase. Seeking out new life, exploring strange new worlds and all that- but with SW aliens and tech.
And no Jedi or Sith. Maybe, occasionally a character who has a feeling or is a little extra lucky sometimes. But absolutely no lightsabers.
