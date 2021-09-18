Novelizations of films based on books
On another discussion forum, someone mentioned that a new feature film might be made from Jane Austen's Persuasion. Another user joked that the novelization was already available.
That got me thinking: don't we have novelizations of movies based on books? I could swear that has happened, but I'm struggling to think of an example.
