DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Book Talk
Reload this Page >

How do you find new books?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Book Talk A Place To Discuss Books and Audiobooks

How do you find new books?

   
Old 01-15-20, 03:19 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 16,306
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
How do you find new books?
I know exactly what I like but it is so hard for me to find new books to read, and I finish about one out of every 20 weeks I do start. Those books I finish though I devour them.

I like non-fiction especially about things like genetics, medicine, etc. Not scholarly, though. Things like The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.

I like anything about running, biking, swimming, triathlons.

I tend to like most biographies, I loved Andre Agassi's and Arnold Schwartznegger.

And yet it takes me months to find the next book sigh
GatorDeb is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Book Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.