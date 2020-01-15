How do you find new books?
How do you find new books?
I know exactly what I like but it is so hard for me to find new books to read, and I finish about one out of every 20 weeks I do start. Those books I finish though I devour them.
I like non-fiction especially about things like genetics, medicine, etc. Not scholarly, though. Things like The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.
I like anything about running, biking, swimming, triathlons.
I tend to like most biographies, I loved Andre Agassi's and Arnold Schwartznegger.
And yet it takes me months to find the next book sigh
