Need book recommendations on Roman Empire and/or Nixon

Book Talk A Place To Discuss Books and Audiobooks

Need book recommendations on Roman Empire and/or Nixon

   
Old 04-11-21, 07:42 PM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Need book recommendations on Roman Empire and/or Nixon
Seems a bit random, well it is, but been keen on reading up on the Roman Empire as well as a fair book about Nixon (so both includes the positives along with the negatives of his presidency). Prefer something available for the Kindle.
