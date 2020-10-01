Buying books based on the cover

Does anyone else do this? There's been a lot of books I've been interested in over the years but then I see the cover and I'm like, "Ugh, I don't want that on my coffee table." Or sometimes it'll be a book in the horror genre, let's say, and the cover will be bright white, despite the story taking place mostly at night, or during winter, or dealing with something subterranean. Kind of ruins the mood for a dark story. Or it'll be a book that's set in a specific time period but they use a very modern design.



I'm looking at the cover of Ready Player One. I've heard it's a SF story based around the early era of video games (Atari, Nintendo). The original cover is all read with Pac-Man font, so I get the font choice. But unless the book is specifically about Pac-Man and mazes (which it might be), why choose THAT font? And why that color scheme? It conjures up images of pizza for me. The other cover is a generic, digital illustration of a guy climbing some futuristic, post-apocalyptic looking structures. I wouldn't even think of picking it up based on that cover, if I didn't know the premise. You'd think they go with a vintage arcade cabinet theme, pixel graphics, something. But with the covers they have, I don't want to buy it now.



Then again, there's been a lot of cool 80s paperbacks that I've bought here and there over the years, that had some amazing art. But the writing and story was awful, or at best, very, very generic.

