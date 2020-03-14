old Choose Your Own Adventure books. anyone still have them?
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 586
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
old Choose Your Own Adventure books. anyone still have them?
I dont have all of them from back then but I have a few good ones especially the first two Master of Kung Fu and Master of whatever.
I also still have an old book set collection of # 6 to whatever and its still in great shape.
once the series got up to #100 some of the titles and stories got strange or just weird where the writers of the stories in the books kind of missed the point about the Choose Your Own Adventure books
I also still have an old book set collection of # 6 to whatever and its still in great shape.
once the series got up to #100 some of the titles and stories got strange or just weird where the writers of the stories in the books kind of missed the point about the Choose Your Own Adventure books
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off