DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Book Talk
Reload this Page >

old Choose Your Own Adventure books. anyone still have them?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Book Talk A Place To Discuss Books and Audiobooks

old Choose Your Own Adventure books. anyone still have them?

   
Old 03-14-20, 12:58 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 586
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
old Choose Your Own Adventure books. anyone still have them?
I dont have all of them from back then but I have a few good ones especially the first two Master of Kung Fu and Master of whatever.

I also still have an old book set collection of # 6 to whatever and its still in great shape.

once the series got up to #100 some of the titles and stories got strange or just weird where the writers of the stories in the books kind of missed the point about the Choose Your Own Adventure books
urrutiap is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Book Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.