old Choose Your Own Adventure books. anyone still have them?

I dont have all of them from back then but I have a few good ones especially the first two Master of Kung Fu and Master of whatever.



I also still have an old book set collection of # 6 to whatever and its still in great shape.



once the series got up to #100 some of the titles and stories got strange or just weird where the writers of the stories in the books kind of missed the point about the Choose Your Own Adventure books