Discotek sale at Crunchyroll - 35% off

   
Old 06-19-24, 09:04 AM
  #1  
Discotek sale at Crunchyroll - 35% off
https://store.crunchyroll.com/collec...sale-discotek/

If youre collecting the Toku Time stuff, the preorder price for Jiban is $5 off what it has been.

The sale lasts for a week.
Old 06-19-24, 09:53 AM
  #2  
Re: Discotek sale at Crunchyroll - 35% off
Thanks for the heads-up on this. I grabbed "Megabeast Investigator Juspion", which I've had on my Wish List for some time, & apparently is nearly outta print.
