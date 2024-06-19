Discotek sale at Crunchyroll - 35% off
https://store.crunchyroll.com/collec...sale-discotek/
If youre collecting the Toku Time stuff, the preorder price for Jiban is $5 off what it has been.
The sale lasts for a week.
Thanks for the heads-up on this. I grabbed "Megabeast Investigator Juspion", which I've had on my Wish List for some time, & apparently is nearly outta print.
