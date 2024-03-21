Movie Zyng: Warner Archive 15th Anniversary sale 4 for $49 at MovieZyng (+S/H) - March 21 - 28, 2024

Or if it makes you feel better -- $13.24 ea (min 4) + $2 Flat Rate ShippingAs usual -- some of these have been cheaper elsewhere, many have not for a very long time.These appear to be mostly the single disc titles though I've not checked for exceptions - 400+ titles.1st official day of the sale and the website is running slow. I actually looked af the site early in the week with no signs of a sale, but some say they were able to place an order with the sale sometime last night.I checked a few of the 14.98 re-release titles and 19.98/19.99 titles and they're coming up 4 for 49 as well so probably should the $15 title. of the 424 items list there are only 13 $15 and 26 $20 titles. Anything the if above 21.99 appears to be excluded.There also appear to be at least a few older 21.99 single disc titles that either aren't eligible or got left off accidentally (happens every sale) -- Accidental Tourist, Green Slime, etc. It's possible if CSR is notified those might get added as the sale progresses