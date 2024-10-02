Pink Floyd Pulse Redux-Re-edited Blu Ray
#1
Member
Thread Starter
Pink Floyd Pulse Redux-Re-edited Blu Ray
This is now marked down to $20 at the Pink Floyd store. Just got mine. Full concert on one disc now instead of 2 like older release. Extra bonus content, really nice 64 page book and spine has Light that flashes red like old CD case had, with a larger hard shell case. The sound is amazing upgraded , and just an awesome package especially at that price for any Floyd fans like myself. Very highly recommended!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off