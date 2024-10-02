Pink Floyd Pulse Redux-Re-edited Blu Ray

This is now marked down to $20 at the Pink Floyd store. Just got mine. Full concert on one disc now instead of 2 like older release. Extra bonus content, really nice 64 page book and spine has Light that flashes red like old CD case had, with a larger hard shell case. The sound is amazing upgraded , and just an awesome package especially at that price for any Floyd fans like myself. Very highly recommended!