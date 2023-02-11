DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Did all the Vinegar Syndrome sales after last Black Friday change how you view them/their BF event?
I plan to buy MORE from Vinegar Syndrome this year
0
0%
I plan to buy LESS from Vinegar Syndrome this year
3
42.86%
Who/what is Vinegar Syndrome?
3
42.86%
Those arent really my kind of discs.
1
14.29%
Voters: 7. You may not vote on this poll

BLACK FRIDAY/HOLIDAY - 2023 Haul Thread

   
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Feb 2006
Location: Tulsa
Posts: 7,706
Received 287 Likes on 183 Posts
BLACK FRIDAY/HOLIDAY - 2023 Haul Thread
Last Years Thread: 2022

Post your Lists and Pics

Master Spreadsheet coming soon?


DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 10,285
Received 288 Likes on 223 Posts
Re: BLACK FRIDAY/HOLIDAY - 2023 Haul Thread
I think Black Friday died along with my black cat Greg in 2021
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 26,861
Received 698 Likes on 589 Posts
Re: BLACK FRIDAY/HOLIDAY - 2023 Haul Thread
I wonder how Best Buy approaches this holiday season considering their impending exit from physical media. Let's hope they want to go out with a bang.
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 24,408
Received 1,052 Likes on 839 Posts
Re: BLACK FRIDAY/HOLIDAY - 2023 Haul Thread
Main thing Im hoping for this year is a good deal on a PS5. Maybe a few movies but nothing I desperately want.
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 18,572
Received 771 Likes on 567 Posts
Re: BLACK FRIDAY/HOLIDAY - 2023 Haul Thread
Probably won't see many deals on PS5 since they're launching the Slim model for the holidays.
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Posts: 3,776
Received 88 Likes on 71 Posts
Re: BLACK FRIDAY/HOLIDAY - 2023 Haul Thread
4tb ssd for a hundred bucks...that's gotta happen sooner or later.
