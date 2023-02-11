View Poll Results: Did all the Vinegar Syndrome sales after last Black Friday change how you view them/their BF event?
I plan to buy MORE from Vinegar Syndrome this year
0
0%
I plan to buy LESS from Vinegar Syndrome this year
3
42.86%
Who/what is Vinegar Syndrome?
3
42.86%
Those arent really my kind of discs.
1
14.29%
Voters: 7. You may not vote on this poll
BLACK FRIDAY/HOLIDAY - 2023 Haul Thread
BLACK FRIDAY/HOLIDAY - 2023 Haul Thread
Last Years Thread: 2022
Post your Lists and Pics
Master Spreadsheet coming soon?
Re: BLACK FRIDAY/HOLIDAY - 2023 Haul Thread
I think Black Friday died along with my black cat Greg in 2021
Re: BLACK FRIDAY/HOLIDAY - 2023 Haul Thread
I wonder how Best Buy approaches this holiday season considering their impending exit from physical media. Let's hope they want to go out with a bang.
Re: BLACK FRIDAY/HOLIDAY - 2023 Haul Thread
Main thing Im hoping for this year is a good deal on a PS5. Maybe a few movies but nothing I desperately want.
Re: BLACK FRIDAY/HOLIDAY - 2023 Haul Thread
Probably won't see many deals on PS5 since they're launching the Slim model for the holidays.
