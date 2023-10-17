Crunchyroll - 25% off everything in-stock on 10/17/23

The subject pretty much says it all! Everything in-stock at Crunchyroll is 25% off today. It's an automatic discount; no coupon codes to enter. Some sample prices:



Megabeast Investigator Juspion - $28.09 ($49.99 at Amazon)

Space Sheriff Gavan - $39.34 ($46.39 at Amazon)

Kamen Rider Black - $44.97 ($55.52 at Amazon)

Kamen Rider Black RX - $44.97 ($49.92 at Amazon)

Kamen Rider: The Classic Manga Collection - $19.79 ($24.95 at Amazon)