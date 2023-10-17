DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Shopping Discussions > Blu-ray Bargains
Reload this Page >

Crunchyroll - 25% off everything in-stock on 10/17/23

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Blu-ray Bargains Post and Discuss Blu-ray Related Bargains

Crunchyroll - 25% off everything in-stock on 10/17/23

   
Old 10-17-23, 02:06 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,064
Received 1,693 Likes on 1,109 Posts
Crunchyroll - 25% off everything in-stock on 10/17/23
The subject pretty much says it all! Everything in-stock at Crunchyroll is 25% off today. It's an automatic discount; no coupon codes to enter. Some sample prices:

Megabeast Investigator Juspion - $28.09 ($49.99 at Amazon)
Space Sheriff Gavan - $39.34 ($46.39 at Amazon)
Kamen Rider Black - $44.97 ($55.52 at Amazon)
Kamen Rider Black RX - $44.97 ($49.92 at Amazon)
Kamen Rider: The Classic Manga Collection - $19.79 ($24.95 at Amazon)
Adam Tyner is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Blu-ray Bargains

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.