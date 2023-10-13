DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Shopping Discussions > Blu-ray Bargains
Reload this Page >

Criterion Flash Sale - October 2023

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Blu-ray Bargains Post and Discuss Blu-ray Related Bargains

Criterion Flash Sale - October 2023

   
Old 10-13-23, 03:38 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 43,626
Likes: 0
Received 4,104 Likes on 2,776 Posts
Criterion Flash Sale - October 2023
$10 coupons went out to Criterion Channel subscribers, which usually indicates the 50% off Flash sale is the following week. The sale will likely start Tuesday at noon eastern and last for 24 hours.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Blu-ray Bargains

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.