Criterion Flash Sale - October 2023
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 43,626
Likes: 0
Received 4,104 Likes on 2,776 Posts
Criterion Flash Sale - October 2023
$10 coupons went out to Criterion Channel subscribers, which usually indicates the 50% off Flash sale is the following week. The sale will likely start Tuesday at noon eastern and last for 24 hours.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off