Ignite Films Blu-ray Sales

Quote:

We have exciting news thats going to make spring even more lovely. First things first, we have new products to announce. At

you can now buy

Invaders from Mars

on a streamlined DVD edition, with the beautiful restoration of the feature and original trailer available for just $20. But thats not the only exciting thing. We also have a brand new enamel pin of the iconic

Invaders from Mars

villain Supreme Intelligence, designed by Alex Kittle, available in our shop along with our limited edition autographed Jimmy Hunt poster. And, perhaps most exciting of all, for the month of April, everything on our site is 20% off. Take advantage of our spring sale now to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the sci-fi classic.

Greetings Martians,