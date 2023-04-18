Ignite Films Blu-ray Sales
This thread title will probably be misleading for a while, since Ignite Films only has ONE Blu-ray in their catalog, the phenomenal restoration of the 1953 version of INVADERS FROM MARS (I believe theyve hinted very vaguely that others will turn up some day). Its always been a bit pricey, but 20% off is the first discount its had, and theyve similarly discounted some related merchandise.
The Blu-ray (and presumably the 4K disc) is a sight to behold, beyond night and day compared to the previous Image/Wade Williams DVD, and has some great supplements.
Greetings Martians,
We have exciting news thats going to make spring even more lovely. First things first, we have new products to announce. At Ignite-Films.com you can now buy Invaders from Marson a streamlined DVD edition, with the beautiful restoration of the feature and original trailer available for just $20. But thats not the only exciting thing. We also have a brand new enamel pin of the iconic Invaders from Mars villain Supreme Intelligence, designed by Alex Kittle, available in our shop along with our limited edition autographed Jimmy Hunt poster. And, perhaps most exciting of all, for the month of April, everything on our site is 20% off. Take advantage of our spring sale now to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the sci-fi classic.
