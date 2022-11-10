DVD Talk Forum

Criterion Flash Sale - 10/11/22

Old 10-10-22, 07:32 PM
dex14
Criterion Flash Sale - 10/11/22

Tomorrow at noon for 24 hours.
Old 10-10-22, 08:12 PM
dsa_shea
 
Re: Criterion Flash Sale - 10/11/22
I wish it were a little later in October.
Old 10-10-22, 08:51 PM
Adam Tyner
 
Re: Criterion Flash Sale - 10/11/22
And here I thought Id have to wait till next month for Arsenic and Old Lace!
