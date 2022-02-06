KL Studio Classics - 50% off at Barnes and Noble

Not sure how long this sale is going for, but a bunch of KL Studio Classics titles are half off at Barnes and Noble, including the newly-released A Fistful of Dollars and For a Few Dollars More on Ultra HD Blu-ray. Even the upcoming Killers Kiss UHD is only fifteen bucks.Amazon is matching a lot of these too.Annoyingly, I bought all these from a third-party seller right before I found out about the sale.