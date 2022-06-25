Right Stuf anniversary sale + Discotek Days
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 25,822
Received 972 Likes on 628 Posts
Right Stuf anniversary sale + Discotek Days
Right Stufs 35th anniversary sale starts tomorrow (Sunday, June 26th). They also have a 10% off coupon good through July 2nd (2022RIGHTSTUFBDAY), although it doesnt apply to sale items. And today (6/25) is the last Discotek Day, where basically everything from the label is 40% off.
I got Project A-ko, Megabeast Investigator Juspion, and Robot Carnival (UHD) as part of the Discotek sale, and I grabbed the 30th anniversary release of Zeiram while I was at it.
Free shipping at $75. No tax collected, at least in my neck of the woods. There is a $0.98 insurance charge thats automatically tacked on, but its easily disabled.
