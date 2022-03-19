Warner Archive Sales

Quote:

MovieZyng will be hosting a 13th Anniversary Warner Archive sale. It'll be 4 for $49 this time for titles with MSRP's of $21.99 or less. Shipping is $2.49 for the first time, and $0.50 for each additional one, so 4 titles will be $3.99. They do ship internationally as well.Moviezyng is a very reliable retailer. They are the official retailer for Allied Vaughn, who is the company that replicates discs for Warner Archive, and other MOD releases from Universal, Sony, and Paramount. And in case anyone asks, all Warner Archive Blu-rays are pressed.Apply code: Archive13