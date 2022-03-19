DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Shopping Discussions > Blu-ray Bargains
Reload this Page >

Warner Archive Sales

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Blu-ray Bargains Post and Discuss Blu-ray Related Bargains

Warner Archive Sales

   
Old 03-19-22, 06:50 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,861
Likes: 0
Received 2,339 Likes on 1,602 Posts
Warner Archive Sales


MovieZyng will be hosting a 13th Anniversary Warner Archive sale from March 22nd to April 2nd. It'll be 4 for $49 this time for titles with MSRP's of $21.99 or less. Shipping is $2.49 for the first time, and $0.50 for each additional one, so 4 titles will be $3.99. They do ship internationally as well.

Moviezyng is a very reliable retailer. They are the official retailer for Allied Vaughn, who is the company that replicates discs for Warner Archive, and other MOD releases from Universal, Sony, and Paramount. And in case anyone asks, all Warner Archive Blu-rays are pressed.

Apply code: Archive13

https://www.moviezyng.com/hollywood-...sort=PriceAsc&
Stolen from blu-ray.com.

In addition... Amazon has had various WB Archive titles on sale for pretty cheap pricing.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Blu-ray Bargains

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.