Gruv.com (Universal store) sales

   
Gruv.com (Universal store) sales
Surprised there wasn't much talk about Gruv here, they are Univeral's version of WBShop (RIP) and they have good deals pretty consistently. I think they have different sales pretty much every weekend. They also happen to have free shipping right now, though that might just be for this month.

For example, I just picked up The Big Lebowski 4K and TMNT complete series DVD for 8.79 and 23.99 respectively after using the 20% off coupon GRUVLOYAL20.

They also have a bunch of 5.99 BDs right now, I recently picked up Street Fighter, Orgazmo and Blues Brothers 2000. Better yet, if you redeem My Universal Rewards points, you can get a coupon for $3 off an order, so I had enough rewards to get each of those for 2.99.
