Target Black Friday 2020
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Target Black Friday 2020
Target's shippers are set up in-store as of today (Sunday).
The Black Friday spreadsheet has a list of all the Blu-ray/4K titles that are in the shippers (there are only 2 4K titles: Birds of Prey and Joker):
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...BX4/edit#gid=0
You can also order these sale titles online for in-store pickup (but not shipping).
Target also has a "Buy 2 Get 1 Free" sale going on this week, which stacks with the Black Friday pricing. So, if you can find multiple titles you want, you can save even more.
The Black Friday spreadsheet has a list of all the Blu-ray/4K titles that are in the shippers (there are only 2 4K titles: Birds of Prey and Joker):
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...BX4/edit#gid=0
You can also order these sale titles online for in-store pickup (but not shipping).
Target also has a "Buy 2 Get 1 Free" sale going on this week, which stacks with the Black Friday pricing. So, if you can find multiple titles you want, you can save even more.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off