Target Black Friday 2020

   
Target Black Friday 2020
Target's shippers are set up in-store as of today (Sunday).

The Black Friday spreadsheet has a list of all the Blu-ray/4K titles that are in the shippers (there are only 2 4K titles: Birds of Prey and Joker):
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...BX4/edit#gid=0

You can also order these sale titles online for in-store pickup (but not shipping).

Target also has a "Buy 2 Get 1 Free" sale going on this week, which stacks with the Black Friday pricing. So, if you can find multiple titles you want, you can save even more.
