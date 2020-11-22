Target Black Friday 2020

Target's shippers are set up in-store as of today (Sunday).The Black Friday spreadsheet has a list of all the Blu-ray/4K titles that are in the shippers (there are only 2 4K titles: Birds of Prey and Joker):You can also order these sale titles online for in-store pickup (but not shipping).Target also has a "Buy 2 Get 1 Free" sale going on this week, which stacks with the Black Friday pricing. So, if you can find multiple titles you want, you can save even more.