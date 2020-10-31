BARNES & NOBLE Criterion 50% OFF MSRP FALL 2020 Sale -- NOV 6 through NOV 30
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
BARNES & NOBLE Criterion 50% OFF MSRP FALL 2020 Sale -- NOV 6 through NOV 30
I'm going to start the thread based on current known information. I can delete or alter it if the information turns out to be incorrect or changes.
BARNES & NOBLE Criterion 50% OFF MSRP FALL 2020 Sale -- NOV 6 through NOV 30
Start Date appears confirmed by several people so I'll assume.......
General Rules are based on past sales, buy there are at least a couple question marks -- new owners, new sale, COVID interactions. Everything is still a bit of a work in progress and regional/individual stores will likely function a bit differently depending on your local situation.
1) 50% OFF MSRP Assuming this will include online and in-store Criterions as always
2) Online and In-store Sale for items released prior to the official end of the sale should be 50% OFF from the beginning of the sale. Preorders of items released after the end date have not been allowed for preorder online nor as ShiptoHome items in the last several sales
3) FREE SHIPPING $35 or with membership, There are a couple large boxsets like Bergman that usually get designation for Heavy Shipping charge so no FS regardless
4)**** The Major Question Mark centers on the fate of the 10% In-Store Only Member discount This applied in the summer despite rumors it was going to be blocked. For now I'm presuming this will continue to work, but everything is subject to revision until the sale starts and people have a chance to buy discs. There is one picture on reddit that again makes it a possibility that this extra discount will be discontinued. Last summer, this discount did apply to not only items you were buying on the spot, but to most store generated ShiptoHome ordered items that qualified for the sale AND several stores were even allowing it on items shipped from a distant store directly to your house on items that were in store stock, but OOS online. The latter has never been a common practice, but with COVID I think some stores were allowing it more commonly (still YMMV)
5) Criterion DVDs and Blurays included. Eclipse and Essentials branded sets also included
6) International Shipping has been spotty at best for a few years. Some sales it seems to be allowed, others not, and still others one person can get it to work and another in the same country can't.
7) Backordered or OOS items generally can't be ordered online or ShiptoHome. ShiptoHome inventory or asking your store to have an item brought into your store for you to pickup from the Warehouse isn't always exactly the same as Online/Web Inventory. Items historically have gone in and out of stock multiple times online and stores inventories can vary wildly from region to region even with stores that still carry Discs. In July, restocking both online and in-store was extremely limited due to all supply chains from the Replication factory in Mexico to Wholesaler in Kentucky to Local stores being disrupted and warehoused inventories had been depleted even before the sale. At least some of this should be better now, but no way to know until we're in the middle of it.
8) BN has usually operated on ET so prices can start changing online sometime after Midnight ET, but it rarely is immediate and often it can take a few hours or even overnight for all the items to be marked down. Usually I expect most (not all) items to be marked down by 2am ET. At the end of the sale, the prices can last a bit later than Midnight ET, but often the prices change back well before 3am ET.
DO NOT PANIC if the sale gets off to a slow start online.
9) Coupons probably won't work even if you can find one -- at least not without a manual override so Massive YMMV.
10) There are other opportunities for savings. BN for years have had Gift Card deals online and in-store during the month and esp Black Friday weekend. These could net you 10-20% added savings though often came with Delayed Coupons or Promo Gift Cards. Each year the exact deals vary. Also some grocery stores run special deals on a PrePaid brand HappyCards (HappyTeen includes B&N)- around 10%. OfficeMax/Depot had a spectacular deal around Black Friday around 20% off and some AMEX cards have discount offers on this brand of PrePaid of around 15%. These cards work just like a Credit Card in store, but aren't always accepted online
Barnes & Noble Criterion Blu-rays Sorted Newest to Oldest
Items released since February Criterion Flash Sale -- all $40 MSRP except as noted
Salesman Blu-ray 715515241014 10-Mar-2020
Bamboozled Blu-ray 715515242615 17-Mar-2020
Leave Her to Heaven Blu-ray 715515242813 24-Mar-2020
The Cranes Are Flying Blu-ray 715515243018 24-Mar-2020
Show Boat Blu-ray 715515243216 31-Mar-2020
The Prince of Tides Blu-ray 715515243414 31-Mar-2020
Army of Shadows Blu-ray 715515244015 7-Apr-2020
Destry Rides Again Blu-ray 715515244411 14-Apr-2020
The Cremator Blu-ray 715515244213 21-Apr-2020
Me and You and Everyone We Know BD 715515245012 28-Apr-2020
The Grand Budapest Hotel Blu-ray 715515244619 28-Apr-2020
Six Moral Tales Blu-ray 715515240116 5-May-2020 $100
The Great Escape Blu-ray 715515245814 12-May-2020
Dance, Girl, Dance Blu-ray 715515246217 19-May-2020
Wildlife Blu-ray 715515246613 26-May-2020
Scorsese Shorts Blu-ray 715515246415 26-May-2020
Husbands Blu-ray 715515246019 26-May-2020
An Unmarried Woman Blu-ray 715515244817 9-Jun-2020
The Cameraman Blu-ray 715515247313 16-Jun-2020
Tokyo Olympiad Blu-ray 715515247016 23-Jun-2020
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Blu-ray 715515247511 23-Jun-2020
Come and See Blu-ray 715515247719 30-Jun-2020
The War of the Worlds Blu-ray 715515248617 7-Jul-2020
Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits Blu-ray 715515247214 14-Jul-2020 $125
The Lady Eve Blu-ray 715515249010 14-Jul-2020
Marriage Story Blu-ray 715515247214 21-Jul-2020
Taste of Cherry Blu-ray 715515248518 21-Jul-2020
Released since end of last B&N Sale
The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum BD 715515249812 4-Aug-2020
The Complete Films of Agnès Varda BD 715515247917 11-Aug-2020 $250
Town Bloody Hall Blu-ray 715515249911 18-Aug-2020
The Comfort of Strangers Blu-ray 715515250313 18-Aug-2020
Toni Blu-ray 715515250115 25-Aug-2020
Brute Force Blu-ray 715515250818 8-Sep-2020
The Naked City Blu-ray 715515250917 8-Sep-2020
Beau Travail Blu-ray 715515251013 15-Sep-2020
Christ Stopped at Eboli Blu-ray 715515251211 22-Sep-2020
The Elephant Man Blu-ray 715515251518 29-Sep-2020
Martin Scorsese's WCP No. 3 Blu-ray 715515251419 29-Sep-2020 $125
Pierrot le fou Blu-ray 715515241113 6-Oct-2020
Claudine Blu-ray 715515251815 13-Oct-2020
The Hit Blu-ray 715515252416 20-Oct-2020
The Gunfighter Blu-ray 715515252218 20-Oct-2020
Parasite Blu-ray 715515252614 27-Oct-2020
CRITERION RELEASING DURING NOV 2020 B&N SALE
Girlfriends Blu-ray 715515249218 10-Nov-2020
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai BD 715515252812 17-Nov-2020
Moonstruck Blu-ray 715515253017 17-Nov-2020
The Irishman Blu-ray 715515253215 24-Nov-2020
Essential Fellini Blu-ray 715515252515 24-Nov-2020 $250
CRITERION RELEASING AFTER NOV 2020 B&N SALE ENDS -- unlikely these will be 50% off, but just in case
Crash Blu-ray 715515253611 1-Dec-2020
Symbiopsychotaxiplasm Blu-ray 715515252010 8-Dec-2020
Mouchette Blu-ray 715515253819 8-Dec-2020
Amores Perros Blu-ray 715515253413 15-Dec-2020
Three Films by Luis Buñuel Blu-ray 715515254816 5-Jan-2020 $100
Minding the Gap Blu-ray 715515254212 12-Jan-2020
Rolling Thunder Revue: Bob Dylan Story 715515254410 19-Jan-2020
BARNES & NOBLE Criterion 50% OFF MSRP FALL 2020 Sale -- NOV 6 through NOV 30
Start Date appears confirmed by several people so I'll assume.......
General Rules are based on past sales, buy there are at least a couple question marks -- new owners, new sale, COVID interactions. Everything is still a bit of a work in progress and regional/individual stores will likely function a bit differently depending on your local situation.
1) 50% OFF MSRP Assuming this will include online and in-store Criterions as always
2) Online and In-store Sale for items released prior to the official end of the sale should be 50% OFF from the beginning of the sale. Preorders of items released after the end date have not been allowed for preorder online nor as ShiptoHome items in the last several sales
3) FREE SHIPPING $35 or with membership, There are a couple large boxsets like Bergman that usually get designation for Heavy Shipping charge so no FS regardless
4)**** The Major Question Mark centers on the fate of the 10% In-Store Only Member discount This applied in the summer despite rumors it was going to be blocked. For now I'm presuming this will continue to work, but everything is subject to revision until the sale starts and people have a chance to buy discs. There is one picture on reddit that again makes it a possibility that this extra discount will be discontinued. Last summer, this discount did apply to not only items you were buying on the spot, but to most store generated ShiptoHome ordered items that qualified for the sale AND several stores were even allowing it on items shipped from a distant store directly to your house on items that were in store stock, but OOS online. The latter has never been a common practice, but with COVID I think some stores were allowing it more commonly (still YMMV)
5) Criterion DVDs and Blurays included. Eclipse and Essentials branded sets also included
6) International Shipping has been spotty at best for a few years. Some sales it seems to be allowed, others not, and still others one person can get it to work and another in the same country can't.
7) Backordered or OOS items generally can't be ordered online or ShiptoHome. ShiptoHome inventory or asking your store to have an item brought into your store for you to pickup from the Warehouse isn't always exactly the same as Online/Web Inventory. Items historically have gone in and out of stock multiple times online and stores inventories can vary wildly from region to region even with stores that still carry Discs. In July, restocking both online and in-store was extremely limited due to all supply chains from the Replication factory in Mexico to Wholesaler in Kentucky to Local stores being disrupted and warehoused inventories had been depleted even before the sale. At least some of this should be better now, but no way to know until we're in the middle of it.
8) BN has usually operated on ET so prices can start changing online sometime after Midnight ET, but it rarely is immediate and often it can take a few hours or even overnight for all the items to be marked down. Usually I expect most (not all) items to be marked down by 2am ET. At the end of the sale, the prices can last a bit later than Midnight ET, but often the prices change back well before 3am ET.
DO NOT PANIC if the sale gets off to a slow start online.
9) Coupons probably won't work even if you can find one -- at least not without a manual override so Massive YMMV.
10) There are other opportunities for savings. BN for years have had Gift Card deals online and in-store during the month and esp Black Friday weekend. These could net you 10-20% added savings though often came with Delayed Coupons or Promo Gift Cards. Each year the exact deals vary. Also some grocery stores run special deals on a PrePaid brand HappyCards (HappyTeen includes B&N)- around 10%. OfficeMax/Depot had a spectacular deal around Black Friday around 20% off and some AMEX cards have discount offers on this brand of PrePaid of around 15%. These cards work just like a Credit Card in store, but aren't always accepted online
Barnes & Noble Criterion Blu-rays Sorted Newest to Oldest
Items released since February Criterion Flash Sale -- all $40 MSRP except as noted
Salesman Blu-ray 715515241014 10-Mar-2020
Bamboozled Blu-ray 715515242615 17-Mar-2020
Leave Her to Heaven Blu-ray 715515242813 24-Mar-2020
The Cranes Are Flying Blu-ray 715515243018 24-Mar-2020
Show Boat Blu-ray 715515243216 31-Mar-2020
The Prince of Tides Blu-ray 715515243414 31-Mar-2020
Army of Shadows Blu-ray 715515244015 7-Apr-2020
Destry Rides Again Blu-ray 715515244411 14-Apr-2020
The Cremator Blu-ray 715515244213 21-Apr-2020
Me and You and Everyone We Know BD 715515245012 28-Apr-2020
The Grand Budapest Hotel Blu-ray 715515244619 28-Apr-2020
Six Moral Tales Blu-ray 715515240116 5-May-2020 $100
The Great Escape Blu-ray 715515245814 12-May-2020
Dance, Girl, Dance Blu-ray 715515246217 19-May-2020
Wildlife Blu-ray 715515246613 26-May-2020
Scorsese Shorts Blu-ray 715515246415 26-May-2020
Husbands Blu-ray 715515246019 26-May-2020
An Unmarried Woman Blu-ray 715515244817 9-Jun-2020
The Cameraman Blu-ray 715515247313 16-Jun-2020
Tokyo Olympiad Blu-ray 715515247016 23-Jun-2020
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Blu-ray 715515247511 23-Jun-2020
Come and See Blu-ray 715515247719 30-Jun-2020
The War of the Worlds Blu-ray 715515248617 7-Jul-2020
Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits Blu-ray 715515247214 14-Jul-2020 $125
The Lady Eve Blu-ray 715515249010 14-Jul-2020
Marriage Story Blu-ray 715515247214 21-Jul-2020
Taste of Cherry Blu-ray 715515248518 21-Jul-2020
Released since end of last B&N Sale
The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum BD 715515249812 4-Aug-2020
The Complete Films of Agnès Varda BD 715515247917 11-Aug-2020 $250
Town Bloody Hall Blu-ray 715515249911 18-Aug-2020
The Comfort of Strangers Blu-ray 715515250313 18-Aug-2020
Toni Blu-ray 715515250115 25-Aug-2020
Brute Force Blu-ray 715515250818 8-Sep-2020
The Naked City Blu-ray 715515250917 8-Sep-2020
Beau Travail Blu-ray 715515251013 15-Sep-2020
Christ Stopped at Eboli Blu-ray 715515251211 22-Sep-2020
The Elephant Man Blu-ray 715515251518 29-Sep-2020
Martin Scorsese's WCP No. 3 Blu-ray 715515251419 29-Sep-2020 $125
Pierrot le fou Blu-ray 715515241113 6-Oct-2020
Claudine Blu-ray 715515251815 13-Oct-2020
The Hit Blu-ray 715515252416 20-Oct-2020
The Gunfighter Blu-ray 715515252218 20-Oct-2020
Parasite Blu-ray 715515252614 27-Oct-2020
CRITERION RELEASING DURING NOV 2020 B&N SALE
Girlfriends Blu-ray 715515249218 10-Nov-2020
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai BD 715515252812 17-Nov-2020
Moonstruck Blu-ray 715515253017 17-Nov-2020
The Irishman Blu-ray 715515253215 24-Nov-2020
Essential Fellini Blu-ray 715515252515 24-Nov-2020 $250
CRITERION RELEASING AFTER NOV 2020 B&N SALE ENDS -- unlikely these will be 50% off, but just in case
Crash Blu-ray 715515253611 1-Dec-2020
Symbiopsychotaxiplasm Blu-ray 715515252010 8-Dec-2020
Mouchette Blu-ray 715515253819 8-Dec-2020
Amores Perros Blu-ray 715515253413 15-Dec-2020
Three Films by Luis Buñuel Blu-ray 715515254816 5-Jan-2020 $100
Minding the Gap Blu-ray 715515254212 12-Jan-2020
Rolling Thunder Revue: Bob Dylan Story 715515254410 19-Jan-2020
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off