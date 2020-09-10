DVD Talk Forum

Old 10-09-20, 07:46 PM
Flicker Alley Sale Man Who Laughs & Last Warning Blu's
With code Oct2020 the 2 came to $60 shipped. Doesn't sound cheap, but that's as low as FA gets. No sales tax also.

https://flickeralley.us3.list-manage...b&e=6b428c16bf


Also preorders on Waxworks are $30 + s/h. I'll wait for a similar sale to this if possible.
https://flickeralley.us3.list-manage...2&e=6b428c16bf

Don't order all 3 together, unless you want to wait until November 3rd for shipping.
Old 10-09-20, 07:54 PM
Re: Flicker Alley Sale Man Who Laughs & Last Warning Blu's
Does anyone else feel like they aren't quite getting what's being said here?

Are these some movies?
