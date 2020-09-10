Flicker Alley Sale Man Who Laughs & Last Warning Blu's

With code Oct2020 the 2 came to $60 shipped. Doesn't sound cheap, but that's as low as FA gets. No sales tax also.Also preorders on Waxworks are $30 + s/h. I'll wait for a similar sale to this if possible.Don't order all 3 together, unless you want to wait until November 3rd for shipping.