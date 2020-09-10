Flicker Alley Sale Man Who Laughs & Last Warning Blu's
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Flicker Alley Sale Man Who Laughs & Last Warning Blu's
With code Oct2020 the 2 came to $60 shipped. Doesn't sound cheap, but that's as low as FA gets. No sales tax also.
https://flickeralley.us3.list-manage...b&e=6b428c16bf
Also preorders on Waxworks are $30 + s/h. I'll wait for a similar sale to this if possible.
https://flickeralley.us3.list-manage...2&e=6b428c16bf
Don't order all 3 together, unless you want to wait until November 3rd for shipping.
https://flickeralley.us3.list-manage...b&e=6b428c16bf
Also preorders on Waxworks are $30 + s/h. I'll wait for a similar sale to this if possible.
https://flickeralley.us3.list-manage...2&e=6b428c16bf
Don't order all 3 together, unless you want to wait until November 3rd for shipping.
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 9,670
Received 197 Likes on 122 Posts
Re: Flicker Alley Sale Man Who Laughs & Last Warning Blu's
Does anyone else feel like they aren't quite getting what's being said here?
Are these some movies?
Are these some movies?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off