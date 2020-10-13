ClassicFlix and The Little Rascals preservation and restoration project
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 1999
Location: Mayberry, NC. Really, it is
Posts: 1,788
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
ClassicFlix and The Little Rascals preservation and restoration project
ClassicFlix has licensed all 80 Hal Roach's original Little Rascals sound shorts. They are currently restoring them from original nitrate film stock and mastering them for 2K HD Blu-ray release. They are trying to raise $70,000 by October 31 to help fund the process. ->->-> https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/l...ce=lifecycle#/ <-<-<- What makes this a bargain? If you contribute $50 (or more), you get The Little Rascals Volume 1 featuring the first 22 shorts shipped to you in March 2021 (tentative) as soon as they are ready. No middleman, and you directly help save something that's worth saving.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off