DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Shopping Discussions > Blu-ray Bargains
Reload this Page >

ClassicFlix and The Little Rascals preservation and restoration project

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Blu-ray Bargains Post and Discuss Blu-ray Related Bargains

ClassicFlix and The Little Rascals preservation and restoration project

   
Old 10-13-20, 04:09 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 1999
Location: Mayberry, NC. Really, it is
Posts: 1,788
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
ClassicFlix and The Little Rascals preservation and restoration project
ClassicFlix has licensed all 80 Hal Roach's original Little Rascals sound shorts. They are currently restoring them from original nitrate film stock and mastering them for 2K HD Blu-ray release. They are trying to raise $70,000 by October 31 to help fund the process. ->->-> https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/l...ce=lifecycle#/ <-<-<- What makes this a bargain? If you contribute $50 (or more), you get The Little Rascals Volume 1 featuring the first 22 shorts shipped to you in March 2021 (tentative) as soon as they are ready. No middleman, and you directly help save something that's worth saving.
NC-36 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Blu-ray Bargains

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.