ClassicFlix and The Little Rascals preservation and restoration project

ClassicFlix has licensed all 80 Hal Roach's original Little Rascals sound shorts. They are currently restoring them from original nitrate film stock and mastering them for 2K HD Blu-ray release. They are trying to raise $70,000 by October 31 to help fund the process. ->->-> https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/l...ce=lifecycle#/ <-<-<- What makes this a bargain? If you contribute $50 (or more), you get The Little Rascals Volume 1 featuring the first 22 shorts shipped to you in March 2021 (tentative) as soon as they are ready. No middleman, and you directly help save something that's worth saving.