Anime and Japanese Architecture

   
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 12,644
Received 280 Likes on 215 Posts
Anime and Japanese Architecture
Ive always been impressed by the way Japanese architecture infuses so much of the production design of Japanese films and, by extension, Japanese animation. I recently came across a book called Anime Architecture: Imagined Worlds and Endless Megacities at Kinokuniya Books. When realized its scope was limited to futuristic and dystopian cityscapes in films like AKIRA and GHOST IN THE SHELL, it inspired me to compile images of classical Japanese architecture found in animation and then seek out examples from later historical periods, leading up to more modernist architecture of recent decades. I put the highlights in my latest blog entry: Anime and Japanese Architecture  Old and New. Please check it out.

https://briandanacamp.wordpress.com/...e-old-and-new/

Thanks.


