One Piece Cafe
Who’s ready for the FIRST-EVER One Piece Cafe in the U.S.?
Stop by in Las Vegas for its Grand Opening TOMORROW from 11am-11pm! Explore all the food, fun, surprises and giveaways!
onepiececafe.com
Share and tag your crew! #OnePiece #OnePieceCafe
One Piece Cafe
Is this a pop up or is it designed to be there for a while?
In any case, cool!
One Piece Cafe
It looks like it will be there for a while.
https://www.animationmagazine.net/20...-vegas-may-11/
While One Piece pop-ups and activations have sprouted up all over the world, the pirates’ new base is the result of a partnership between restaurateur Andy Nguyen of Greatness LLC and Toei Animation.
