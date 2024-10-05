DVD Talk Forum

One Piece Cafe

05-10-24
WTK
One Piece Cafe
Who’s ready for the FIRST-EVER One Piece Cafe in the U.S.?

Stop by in Las Vegas for its Grand Opening TOMORROW from 11am-11pm! Explore all the food, fun, surprises and giveaways!
onepiececafe.com

Share and tag your crew! #OnePiece #OnePieceCafe

05-10-24
Re: One Piece Cafe
Is this a pop up or is it designed to be there for a while?
In any case, cool!
05-10-24
WTK
Re: One Piece Cafe
It looks like it will be there for a while.

https://www.animationmagazine.net/20...-vegas-may-11/

While One Piece pop-ups and activations have sprouted up all over the world, the pirates’ new base is the result of a partnership between restaurateur Andy Nguyen of Greatness LLC and Toei Animation.
