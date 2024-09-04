Anime Newbie

My girlfriend is a big anime fan and has been most of her life. I haven't. I think before meeting her, the only things I had watched in this genre was The Animatrix and Princess Mononoke, both of which I really liked, but never bothered looking more into the genre. Just more interested in different genres.



So I watched Demon Slayer with her, and enjoyed it. Then we watched Blue Eye Samurai on Netflix, which was incredible. We've also watched Blood of Zeus, Onimusha, and Castlevania. Also enjoyed all 3, with Onimusha probably the best of them.



I just started Ninja Kamui on HBO Max, and the first episode is fantastic. It reminded me of the Kill Bill anime sequence in Vol 1.



So I guess I like anime now too. Any recommendations from long time anime fans for shows or movies that fall within the same style as the shows I've watched so far?



