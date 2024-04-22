Suggestions wanted for unloading anime DVDs

Im going through my anime collection and realizing I have tons of titles Ill probably never watch, so Id like to find a home for them. Were talking hundreds of DVDs, either complete series, partial series or one-off titles. I know I can sell them at Book Off but that involves multiple trips on the subway carrying two shopping bags of DVDs at a time, since they dont come and pick up. I used to donate them to Salvation Army, but the one in shopping cart distance closed and the nearest one now requires a bus trip. If Im going to go to that trouble I might as well take them to Book Off and at least get some money for them. A friend with a pickup truck has offered to help me take boxes of DVDs to Salvation Army if necessary, but I havent checked out the nearest one yet to see if theyll even take them. (The old one also took anime VHSand the ones I donated always sold well!) No public libraries here will accept donations anymore.



I dont have the time, energy or patience to sell by eBay or ship to individual fans, even though I'm sure a lot of stuff I've gathered over the last 20-odd years is out of print and possibly quite rare now. Unless there's an easy way to find out which anime titles are most in-demand and if I have any of those I can try and sell those. .



Any suggestions?