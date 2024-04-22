Suggestions wanted for unloading anime DVDs
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 12,635
Received 277 Likes on 212 Posts
Suggestions wanted for unloading anime DVDs
Im going through my anime collection and realizing I have tons of titles Ill probably never watch, so Id like to find a home for them. Were talking hundreds of DVDs, either complete series, partial series or one-off titles. I know I can sell them at Book Off but that involves multiple trips on the subway carrying two shopping bags of DVDs at a time, since they dont come and pick up. I used to donate them to Salvation Army, but the one in shopping cart distance closed and the nearest one now requires a bus trip. If Im going to go to that trouble I might as well take them to Book Off and at least get some money for them. A friend with a pickup truck has offered to help me take boxes of DVDs to Salvation Army if necessary, but I havent checked out the nearest one yet to see if theyll even take them. (The old one also took anime VHSand the ones I donated always sold well!) No public libraries here will accept donations anymore.
I dont have the time, energy or patience to sell by eBay or ship to individual fans, even though I'm sure a lot of stuff I've gathered over the last 20-odd years is out of print and possibly quite rare now. Unless there's an easy way to find out which anime titles are most in-demand and if I have any of those I can try and sell those. .
Any suggestions?
I dont have the time, energy or patience to sell by eBay or ship to individual fans, even though I'm sure a lot of stuff I've gathered over the last 20-odd years is out of print and possibly quite rare now. Unless there's an easy way to find out which anime titles are most in-demand and if I have any of those I can try and sell those. .
Any suggestions?
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,036
Likes: 0
Received 4,569 Likes on 3,098 Posts
Re: Suggestions wanted for unloading anime DVDs
I'm sure there's some here that could look at what you have an advise on rarity.
Post an ad on craigslist saying you have a large collection, must be picked up.
Post an ad on craigslist saying you have a large collection, must be picked up.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off