Upcoming Anime Films in U.S. Theaters
I was thinking instead of going to Anime Boston every year, I went the last 8 out of 9 years only missing 2012 because I was sick. Conventions are mostly boring anyway. Instead I decided I will go to most anime film screenings. I will post them here.
Re: Upcoming Anime Films in U.S. Theaters
The Wonderland | Date Varies (sub)
from Eleven Arts https://www.elevenarts.net/titles/the-wonderland

Re: Upcoming Anime Films in U.S. Theaters
Ride your Wave | February 19th (Sub)
From Gkids https://gkids.com/films/ride-your-wave/

Re: Upcoming Anime Films in U.S. Theaters
Tokyo Godfathers | March 9th (Sub) & 11th (Dub)
From Gkids https://gkids.com/films/tokyo-godfathers/

