Netflix - Sol Levante (HDR/Dolby Atmos)
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 31,376
Received 32 Likes on 29 Posts
Netflix - Sol Levante (HDR/Dolby Atmos)
There is a 4-minute promotional film on Netflix and if you're compliant looks and sounds fucking fantastic!
Behind-the-scenes:
It's only a 4-minute clip on Netflix, so be warned. It's a demo, more or less, so here's hoping that Netflix makes it a full feature or series. Ignore the social media comments, because haters gonna hate.
EDIT - Any mod care to fix the title - I misspelled Netflix.
Behind-the-scenes:
It's only a 4-minute clip on Netflix, so be warned. It's a demo, more or less, so here's hoping that Netflix makes it a full feature or series. Ignore the social media comments, because haters gonna hate.
EDIT - Any mod care to fix the title - I misspelled Netflix.
#2
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Isle de Muerta
Posts: 2,029
Likes: 0
Received 5 Likes on 5 Posts
Re: Netlfix - Sol Levante (HDR/Dolby Atmos)
I watched it.
Just a glorified 3 minute tech demo with an additional minute of credits. Literally no story, but the artwork was nice.
Just a glorified 3 minute tech demo with an additional minute of credits. Literally no story, but the artwork was nice.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 31,376
Received 32 Likes on 29 Posts
Re: Netlfix - Sol Levante (HDR/Dolby Atmos)
Yeah, that's all it was, but if this is the future of anime, then I'm all in. Hopefully they expand on Sol Levante and make a feature or series out if in HDR/Atmos.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off