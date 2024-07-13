DVD Talk Forum

Black State (202X; PC only; Studio: Motion Blur)

   
Black State (202X; PC only; Studio: Motion Blur)
The gameplay looks like an action heavy take on the doors from The Adjustment Bureau crossed with Metal Gear Solid.



Just found out about it today while watching this Gameranx video:


Last edited by Goldberg74; 07-13-24 at 02:26 PM.
Re: Black State
Not listed on Steam yet but adding to wishlist for sure, that is gorgeous.
Re: Black State
you should make clear this is PC only.
