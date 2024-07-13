Black State (202X; PC only; Studio: Motion Blur)
The gameplay looks like an action heavy take on the doors from The Adjustment Bureau crossed with Metal Gear Solid.
Just found out about it today while watching this Gameranx video:
you should make clear this is PC only.
