Star Wars: Hunters F2P Switch/Android/Apple

Is anyone playing this? I barely remember this being mentioned and I decided to download it on my Switch for something to waste time with and its pretty dang fun. I'm not a big fan of most F2P games since it's pretty limited, but the gameplay itself is really fun. I wish they would clean up the main interface screen, but since it's F2P it's kind of expected. The abilities of the different classes are pretty interesting and really give you some real incentive to try the different classes. Action is really fast and the controls (using pro controller on Switch at least) are spot on. I'm assuming more maps will be made available as time goes on, but they really nail the look of what's here (Mos Espa, Death Star and Endor) and the game types re pretty fun (TDM, Domination and a King of the Hill style game). The matches are timed, so the pace is fast and overtime makes it more frantic.