DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

GEARS OF WAR: E-Day

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

GEARS OF WAR: E-Day

   
Old 06-09-24, 01:24 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 8,656
Received 224 Likes on 195 Posts
GEARS OF WAR: E-Day

Experience the brutal horror of Emergence Day through the eyes of Marcus Fenix in the origin story of one of gaming's most acclaimed sagas.​ Fourteen years before Gears of War, war heroes Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago return home to face a new nightmare: the Locust Horde. These subterranean monsters, grotesque and relentless, erupt from below, laying siege on humanity itself. ​ Built from the ground up with Unreal Engine 5, Gears of War: E-Day delivers unprecedented graphical fidelity.
gerrythedon is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-09-24, 01:26 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 8,656
Received 224 Likes on 195 Posts
Re: GEARS OF WAR: E-Day
Can't wait to see gameplay footage, next year!!!!
gerrythedon is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-09-24, 01:29 PM
  #3  
Dan
DVD Talk Hero
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 28,158
Received 1,238 Likes on 878 Posts
Re: GEARS OF WAR: E-Day
I don’t care about Gears much, but yeah, this is a long way out.
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Music (06-09-24)
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
DOOM (THE DARK AGES): Xbox Series X|S, PC or PlayStation 5 -2025

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.