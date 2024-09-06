GEARS OF WAR: E-Day

Experience the brutal horror of Emergence Day through the eyes of Marcus Fenix in the origin story of one of gaming's most acclaimed sagas.​ Fourteen years before Gears of War, war heroes Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago return home to face a new nightmare: the Locust Horde. These subterranean monsters, grotesque and relentless, erupt from below, laying siege on humanity itself. ​ Built from the ground up with Unreal Engine 5, Gears of War: E-Day delivers unprecedented graphical fidelity.