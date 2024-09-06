DOOM (THE DARK AGES): Xbox Series X|S, PC or PlayStation 5 -2025
DOOM (THE DARK AGES): Xbox Series X|S, PC or PlayStation 5 -2025
Announcing DOOM: The Dark Ages, the prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal and the third installment of the modern DOOM series. Developed by id Software on the latest idTech engine, DOOM: The Dark Ages is a single-player action FPS that tells the epic cinematic origin story of the DOOM Slayer's rage. You are the DOOM Slayer, the legendary demon-killing warrior and the super weapon in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell.
