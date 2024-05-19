DVD Talk Forum

First game you ever played on a console?

First game you ever played on a console?

   
Old 05-19-24, 08:07 PM
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,623
Received 946 Likes on 792 Posts
First game you ever played on a console?
Id have to go back and say something on Atari. Probably, Pac-Man.
Old 05-19-24, 08:08 PM
Premium Member
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 23,700
Received 727 Likes on 479 Posts
Re: First game you ever played on a console?
Combat
Old 05-19-24, 08:11 PM
kd5
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Ohio, USA
Posts: 12,968
Received 379 Likes on 254 Posts
Re: First game you ever played on a console?
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past on SNES.
