What are you playing? (May 2024)

I have some Best Buy rewards that expire this month, so IÂm sure IÂll be ordering or pre-ordering. Dunno what yet. FF7: Rebirth, Stellar Blade, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and Gravity Circuit are some of the top contenders.Game Pass-wise, my wife is super-excited about Little Kitty, Big City, and IÂm sure IÂll give the Hellblade sequel a shot at some point.