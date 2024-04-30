DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

What are you playing? (May 2024)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

What are you playing? (May 2024)

   
Old 04-30-24, 11:02 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
DVD Talk Bot's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,096
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
What are you playing? (May 2024)



I have some Best Buy rewards that expire this month, so IÂm sure IÂll be ordering or pre-ordering something. Dunno what yet. FF7: Rebirth, Stellar Blade, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and Gravity Circuit are some of the top contenders.

Game Pass-wise, my wife is super-excited about Little Kitty, Big City, and IÂm sure IÂll give the Hellblade sequel a shot at some point.
DVD Talk Bot is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-30-24, 11:29 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,362
Received 629 Likes on 484 Posts
Re: What are you playing? (May 2024)
I'm still having a blast with Stellar Blade.
RocShemp is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.