What are you playing? (April 2024)
I'm six missions away from finishing Midnight Suns. I'm doing a
Light
Dark
Then I want to finish Alone in the Dark and then I want to finish The Thaumaturge. I want to finish all the Story games. I'm doing. In two weeks Disney Speedstorm has a new season coming and those always come in heavy with stuff to do, so hopefelly I can wrap up the story games by then. I should be able to finish MS this week and Alone in the Dark next week and in The Thaumaturge I did like an intro mission so there's not much story to memorize yet so that could go on hold. I don't want to start any story games for a while, MS has so much to do I want to savor it for a week. I really love that game (all three story games are great).
