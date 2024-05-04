DVD Talk Forum

What are you playing? (April 2024)

   
What are you playing? (April 2024)
Spoiler:


Remind me not to autospoilers ever again.


I'm six missions away from finishing Midnight Suns. I'm doing a
Spoiler:
Light
playthrough and want to eventually do a
Spoiler:
Dark
playthrough and maximize all friendships, explore the grounds, etc. But I just want to finish the story once first straight to the end. I was having so much fun I played 9 hours before I decided to do the first story mission.


Then I want to finish Alone in the Dark and then I want to finish The Thaumaturge. I want to finish all the Story games. I'm doing. In two weeks Disney Speedstorm has a new season coming and those always come in heavy with stuff to do, so hopefelly I can wrap up the story games by then. I should be able to finish MS this week and Alone in the Dark next week and in The Thaumaturge I did like an intro mission so there's not much story to memorize yet so that could go on hold. I don't want to start any story games for a while, MS has so much to do I want to savor it for a week. I really love that game (all three story games are great).
