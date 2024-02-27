Pokémon Legends Z-A (Game Freak; Based on XY; Switch 2025)
Pokémon Legends Z-A (Game Freak; Based on XY; Switch 2025)
Originally Posted by nintendoeverything
Game Freak is developing Pokemon Legends Z-A for Switch, it was revealed during todays Pokemon Presents broadcast. The game launches in 2025.
Pokemon Legends Z-A should continue the formula that was established with the 2022 title Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Also confirmed is that well be going back to the sixth generation of Pokemon for X and Y with the trailer highlighting Lumiose City as the main setting and the return of Mega Evolutions. Outside of that, not much else is known as we only have a short teaser to go by.
Heres the first trailer
Oh, today is Pokémon Day and they had a Pokémon Presents this morning.
