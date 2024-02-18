DVD Talk Forum

Helldivers 2 (PS5, PC)

   
Helldivers 2 (PS5, PC)
A guy at my work kept gushing about this game. I checked some videos out and decided to purchase. Started playing a few days ago on PS5 and definitely worth it. Im not big into online games but PVE is what i prefer. It for sure inspired by Starship Troopers.

Is anyone else here playing? my PSN nane is bauer83

"Make Super America Bug Free Again!"
Re: Helldivers 2 (PS5, PC)
I definitely got a Starship Troopers vibe from the ad. Looks good but havent pulled the trigger to buy.
Re: Helldivers 2 (PS5, PC)
I got it but have barely played it yet since I was out of town. Looks good. I liked the first one a decade or whenever it came out. This is much different, but its a cool game.
Seems like a big hit on PC, Sonys biggest so far in that space (and, I think, their first day-and-date PC launch). Theyve apparently had some launch hiccups. Once they get straightened out (or maybe they already have), this could be a popular game.
Not crazy about the microtransactions, but I guess thats the business model for everything now, and at least its totally playable without spending any more.
Re: Helldivers 2 (PS5, PC)
Originally Posted by Decker
. Theyve apparently had some launch hiccups. Once they get straightened out (or maybe they already have), this could be a popular game.
Not crazy about the microtransactions, but I guess thats the business model for everything now, and at least its totally playable without spending any more.
The current servers are unable to hold the amount of people trying to log in and play (over 350k !)
I only been able to get in late in the evening.

Haven't spent anything extra since the grind is fun and apparently battle passes don't expire. They have a free and premium battle pass.
Re: Helldivers 2 (PS5, PC)
Yeah, Servers Are Full, Please Try Later.
WTF is that? That is completely unacceptable. They better compensate with a good freebie for that BS.
