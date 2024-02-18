Re: Helldivers 2 (PS5, PC)

I got it but have barely played it yet since I was out of town. Looks good. I liked the first one a decade or whenever it came out. This is much different, but its a cool game.

Seems like a big hit on PC, Sonys biggest so far in that space (and, I think, their first day-and-date PC launch). Theyve apparently had some launch hiccups. Once they get straightened out (or maybe they already have), this could be a popular game.

Not crazy about the microtransactions, but I guess thats the business model for everything now, and at least its totally playable without spending any more.