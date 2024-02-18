Helldivers 2 (PS5, PC)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Helldivers 2 (PS5, PC)
A guy at my work kept gushing about this game. I checked some videos out and decided to purchase. Started playing a few days ago on PS5 and definitely worth it. Im not big into online games but PVE is what i prefer. It for sure inspired by Starship Troopers.
Is anyone else here playing? my PSN nane is bauer83
"Make Super America Bug Free Again!"
#2
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 52,261
Received 963 Likes on 799 Posts
Re: Helldivers 2 (PS5, PC)
I definitely got a Starship Troopers vibe from the ad. Looks good but havent pulled the trigger to buy.
#3
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 74,248
Received 5,856 Likes on 3,995 Posts
Re: Helldivers 2 (PS5, PC)
I got it but have barely played it yet since I was out of town. Looks good. I liked the first one a decade or whenever it came out. This is much different, but its a cool game.
Seems like a big hit on PC, Sonys biggest so far in that space (and, I think, their first day-and-date PC launch). Theyve apparently had some launch hiccups. Once they get straightened out (or maybe they already have), this could be a popular game.
Not crazy about the microtransactions, but I guess thats the business model for everything now, and at least its totally playable without spending any more.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: Helldivers 2 (PS5, PC)
I only been able to get in late in the evening.
Haven't spent anything extra since the grind is fun and apparently battle passes don't expire. They have a free and premium battle pass.
#5
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 74,248
Received 5,856 Likes on 3,995 Posts
Re: Helldivers 2 (PS5, PC)
Yeah, Servers Are Full, Please Try Later.
WTF is that? That is completely unacceptable. They better compensate with a good freebie for that BS.
WTF is that? That is completely unacceptable. They better compensate with a good freebie for that BS.
