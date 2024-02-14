Re: The increasingly tricky business of video games

I think Nintendo was smart to go down a different path and not try to keep up with the latest and greatest graphics, especially because it cuts down their budget/time for making games while also reducing the cost of hardware (for them). Even their strategy to basically rarely discount their first party games probably works better than most of us would admit. And some of the best games I've played are smaller games that work fine on their system anyway (not to say that there aren't a ton of great games that are poorly ported or can't be ported to the switch).



It feels like AAA games on the other consoles cost way too much and take way too much time to complete, especially if the game doesn't land, but that may just be anecdotal. My kids are at the age where the majority of our time is spent on the Switch despite me owning both a PS5 and Series X on day one, so my view is a bit skewed. Also, Gamepass has meant that I haven't bought a 1st party Microsoft game in a long long time, but that train (and even PS Plus) is coming to an end soon as far as dirt cheap subs so we'll see what happens with my buying after my subs expire.