The increasingly tricky business of video games

With Microsoft's business update tomorrow, the challenges listed in Sony's most recent financial report, and the seemingly endless barrages of layoffs and studio closures, I thought it might be worth having a thread dedicated to talking about the business of video games and the headwinds the industry is facing. (That has the added benefit of letting the console-specific threads be more purely about gaming! In theory. Maybe.)Core issues are stalled growth and the staggering costs of development/marketing. Both Microsoft and Sony recently reported record high revenue for their gaming divisions, yet that isn't necessarily translating to record profits. Microsoft is falling significantly short in console sales and Game Pass growth. Sony's record revenue is tampered by near-record expenditures. They're not producing nearly as many PS5s as intended, with shipments falling behind PS4 at this point in its lifecycle. They adjusted revenue expectations down 5% and expect console sales to slow down. PS+ subscriptions aren't moving the needle in the way they intended.Sony announced that they don't have any major franchise titles slated for release before March 2025. (So it'll be third parties carrying those torches and first-party titles with a less seismic impact.) Microsoft has been struggling with a steady flow of killer content. Both companies are, officially and as-yet-unconfirmed, eyeing other platforms to make their businesses more viable. Microsoft is already delivering their first-party titles day-and-date on PC, and the new head of Sony's gaming division certainly makes it sound as if PC (and maybe mobile/cloud) will be more of a part of their strategy going forward.Last month, GamesIndustry.biz posted an article leading with " if 2023 was the year of layoffs, 2024 will be the year of closures ." Aside from Nintendo, it sounds pretty bleak.So....errr, what do you think?