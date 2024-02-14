The increasingly tricky business of video games
The increasingly tricky business of video games
With Microsoft's business update tomorrow, the challenges listed in Sony's most recent financial report, and the seemingly endless barrages of layoffs and studio closures, I thought it might be worth having a thread dedicated to talking about the business of video games and the headwinds the industry is facing. (That has the added benefit of letting the console-specific threads be more purely about gaming! In theory. Maybe.)
Core issues are stalled growth and the staggering costs of development/marketing. Both Microsoft and Sony recently reported record high revenue for their gaming divisions, yet that isn't necessarily translating to record profits. Microsoft is falling significantly short in console sales and Game Pass growth. Sony's record revenue is tampered by near-record expenditures. They're not producing nearly as many PS5s as intended, with shipments falling behind PS4 at this point in its lifecycle. They adjusted revenue expectations down 5% and expect console sales to slow down. PS+ subscriptions aren't moving the needle in the way they intended.
Sony announced that they don't have any major franchise titles slated for release before March 2025. (So it'll be third parties carrying those torches and first-party titles with a less seismic impact.) Microsoft has been struggling with a steady flow of killer content. Both companies are, officially and as-yet-unconfirmed, eyeing other platforms to make their businesses more viable. Microsoft is already delivering their first-party titles day-and-date on PC, and the new head of Sony's gaming division certainly makes it sound as if PC (and maybe mobile/cloud) will be more of a part of their strategy going forward.
Last month, GamesIndustry.biz posted an article leading with "if 2023 was the year of layoffs, 2024 will be the year of closures." Aside from Nintendo, it sounds pretty bleak.
So....errr, what do you think?
Re: The increasingly tricky business of video games
I think Nintendo was smart to go down a different path and not try to keep up with the latest and greatest graphics, especially because it cuts down their budget/time for making games while also reducing the cost of hardware (for them). Even their strategy to basically rarely discount their first party games probably works better than most of us would admit. And some of the best games I've played are smaller games that work fine on their system anyway (not to say that there aren't a ton of great games that are poorly ported or can't be ported to the switch).
It feels like AAA games on the other consoles cost way too much and take way too much time to complete, especially if the game doesn't land, but that may just be anecdotal. My kids are at the age where the majority of our time is spent on the Switch despite me owning both a PS5 and Series X on day one, so my view is a bit skewed. Also, Gamepass has meant that I haven't bought a 1st party Microsoft game in a long long time, but that train (and even PS Plus) is coming to an end soon as far as dirt cheap subs so we'll see what happens with my buying after my subs expire.
It feels like AAA games on the other consoles cost way too much and take way too much time to complete, especially if the game doesn't land, but that may just be anecdotal. My kids are at the age where the majority of our time is spent on the Switch despite me owning both a PS5 and Series X on day one, so my view is a bit skewed. Also, Gamepass has meant that I haven't bought a 1st party Microsoft game in a long long time, but that train (and even PS Plus) is coming to an end soon as far as dirt cheap subs so we'll see what happens with my buying after my subs expire.
