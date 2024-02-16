Re: Skull and Bones (2/16/2024, ubisoft connect, epic games, playstation 5, xbox series x|s, and luna)

Turned it on, 2 minutes, turned it offBut this beta was great, I love being able to play the game myself.Graphics are gorgeous. You command a ship and kill other ships while not being killed, that's about it. They're gonna haveseasons with tons of stuff.It's just not my kind of game, that's it, great for someone who like shooting stuff and ships. Also it's online only, I won't buy online only games.