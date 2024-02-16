Skull and Bones (2/16/2024, ubisoft connect, epic games, playstation 5, xbox series x|s, and luna)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Skull and Bones (2/16/2024, ubisoft connect, epic games, playstation 5, xbox series x|s, and luna)
I've had my eye on this. They have 4 days of free beta starting today, about to fire it up.
https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/game/skull-and-bones
https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/game/skull-and-bones
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: Skull and Bones (2/16/2024, ubisoft connect, epic games, playstation 5, xbox series x|s, and luna)
Turned it on, 2 minutes, turned it off But this beta was great, I love being able to play the game myself.
Graphics are gorgeous. You command a ship and kill other ships while not being killed, that's about it. They're gonna have free seasons with tons of stuff.
It's just not my kind of game, that's it, great for someone who like shooting stuff and ships. Also it's online only, I won't buy online only games.
Graphics are gorgeous. You command a ship and kill other ships while not being killed, that's about it. They're gonna have free seasons with tons of stuff.
It's just not my kind of game, that's it, great for someone who like shooting stuff and ships. Also it's online only, I won't buy online only games.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off