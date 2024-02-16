DVD Talk Forum

Skull and Bones (2/16/2024, ubisoft connect, epic games, playstation 5, xbox series x|s, and luna)

Skull and Bones (2/16/2024, ubisoft connect, epic games, playstation 5, xbox series x|s, and luna)

   
Skull and Bones (2/16/2024, ubisoft connect, epic games, playstation 5, xbox series x|s, and luna)
I've had my eye on this. They have 4 days of free beta starting today, about to fire it up.

https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/game/skull-and-bones
Re: Skull and Bones (2/16/2024, ubisoft connect, epic games, playstation 5, xbox series x|s, and luna)
Turned it on, 2 minutes, turned it off But this beta was great, I love being able to play the game myself.

Graphics are gorgeous. You command a ship and kill other ships while not being killed, that's about it. They're gonna have free seasons with tons of stuff.

It's just not my kind of game, that's it, great for someone who like shooting stuff and ships. Also it's online only, I won't buy online only games.
